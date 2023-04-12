MEMPHIS, Tenn. — April is National Financial Literacy Month, and Operation Hope is giving you tips to get your money together– and all the advice is free!

The non-profit organization offers many services. You can take classes or talk to a counselor for free about everything from basic budgeting to how to raise your credit score.

This month, they’re focusing specifically on things like home ownership and small business ownership through their program “Financial Literacy for All.”

Jessica Holmes, Financial Well-Being Coach, said, “We are really pushing the small business and home ownership formats that we offer because we want to see more people purchasing homes instead of just renting homes forever and apartments.”

Holmes also said their training could assist entrepreneurs no matter where they are on the journey. “If you’re already in business, we help you to find resources in the community that can help your business grow. If you’re just starting out, we have a wonderful eight-session program that can teach you all about what you need to actually start and maintain your business.”



If you need the help, Jessica is having a free workshop this Saturday, April 15th at 10 a.m. about credit. You learn about credit scores, how to read your credit report, plus some tips and tricks on how to boost your score.

The meeting is virtual via Microsoft Teams. You can join by clicking here.

If the link does not work, the meeting ID is 263 366 210 366. The passcode is 2blhba.

To learn more about operation hope, click here. For details about their financial literacy for all programs, click here.