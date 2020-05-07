Opening of Mississippi restaurant dining rooms signal another step toward getting back to normal

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi took another step toward getting back to normal with the reopening of restaurant dining rooms.

“I think we are going to be pretty busy. People have been calling asking if we were going to be open.”

That’s what Denise Churchill is counting on. She’s worked at IHOP on Goodman Road for 11 years and said the last several weeks here have been have some of the strangest.

“Yeah, like a ghost town.”

She’s ready to start serving customers again and make some real money.

“You know, I work for tips. So, when people get to go orders they don’t think they need to tip.”

Kevin Lawler, owner of King Carpet Cleaning, is also happy to see restaurants reopen because it means his business is finally picking back up.

“It’s been crazy busy just trying to get these places cleaned up and ready to open.”

The restaurants now open to customers have to follow a number guidelines. Among other things, they must operate at 50 percent capacity and keep tables six feet apart.

On Thursday, public pools and parks in Mississippi also opened.