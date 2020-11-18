Ongoing feud leads to shots fired in South Memphis neighborhood, police say

Nakia Chappell

Bradley Taylor

Arhsawn McFarland

La’Taija Creighton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were arrested after shots were fired in South Memphis as part of an ongoing feud between neighbors, police said.

On November 16, officers were called to the 1300 block of Eloise Street after shots were fired. The complainant told police he was standing on the front porch when he heard shots ring out. He then saw four people run across the street and jump in a car.

The same individuals returned to the scene while officers were there and were detained. Police identified them as Nakia Chappell, Arhsawn McFarland, Bradley Taylor and La’Taija Creighton.

A witness claimed he saw Chappell running down the street firing shots at the man on the porch. One of the bullets struck a car and another entered the home where six people were gathered inside.

No one was injured, police said.

All four suspects were charged with aggravated assault.