One woman killed, another injured in Nutbush stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and another woman is critically injured after a stabbing in Nutbush.

Memphis Police say the stabbing happened in the 3800 block of Vernon. Officers responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the victims may have known the suspect.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene wearing a black cap, a red and blue jersey, jeans and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information regarding this stabbing, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

