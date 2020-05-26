One woman injured, another arrested after Raleigh stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after police say she attacked another woman with a knife.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Austin Peay Highway around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the victim, she was walking with a friend when Shayna Smith accused her of talking to her boyfriend. She said Smith then kicked her in the head and stabbed her in the arm with a three-inch pocket knife.

Smith told police that she only stabbed the victim after she began calling her names and “talking disrespectfully.” She stated she “could not take it anymore.” She didn’t mention kicking the victim.

The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault.

