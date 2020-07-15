One suspect captured, another still at-large after four-county pursuit

PIPERTON, Tenn. — Multiple agencies were still searching for an armed robbery suspect in a Piperton cornfield well after sunset Tuesday.

Earlier in the evening, a second suspect was captured in that field following a four-county pursuit from Corinth, Mississippi.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said three men were originally wanted for robbing a Corinth convenience store at gunpoint. He said a deputy pulled up in time to see two of the suspects making their getaway.

Caldwell said the third suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The other two suspects led pursuing officers all the way to Piperton in Fayette County, where they wrecked after hitting a spike strip on Highway 72 near the Mississippi state line.

Caldwell said the captured suspect was booked into the Fayette County Jail, but his name hasn’t been released yet.