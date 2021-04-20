One suspect arrested, three others wanted after deadly Fox Meadows double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos of three suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that left two men dead in Fox Meadows.

On April 14, officers were called to Knight Arnold and Mendenhall after a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Donterrius Johnson, 31, and Babacai Diatta, 15, dead.

Johnson was a rapper who went by the name Mendenhall 2xs, according to friends.

Noah Jones, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment. Three other men are still at large, police said. If you can identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.