One suspect arrested, another at large after deadly shooting of 50-year-old man in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said they have one person in custody and are still looking for another person in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend.

The Marshall County Coroner confirmed 50-year-old Martin Saulsberry is the man who died Saturday, following a shooting at this house on Old Hernando Road. The sheriff told WREG-TV, two suspects entered the house through a back door and both of them were wearing masks and that Saulsberry was shot multiple times.

Jerry Bronson lives a few doors away and was working on his driveway around dusk when he heard gunfire.

“Just heard shots, about two or three shots, that was about it,” Bronson said. “After that I didn’t pay any more attention.”

Bronson said it was not too long before law enforcement arrived.

“And they went down there and investigated and they didn’t want nobody around, so I stayed in my own yard,” Bronson said.

We are told told Saulsberry was airlifted to Regional One where he was pronounced dead. One person is in custody and another, believed to be the shooter, is still being sought.



Investigators said they believe the victim may have known the suspects but a motive for the shooting has not given. There were people at the house on Monday, but no one wanted to speak.

Bronson said he does not know the man who died and never heard of any problems at the house

He said he is just sorry to hear what happened and concerned it happened so close to home.

“You don’t want to see nobody really just get shot, so, I mean it’s always a concern cause you don’t know what’s going on,” Bronson said “So, it’s always going to be concerning, you know, when it’s right down the road from ya.”