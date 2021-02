MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot near a Popeye’s restaurant on Lamar on Monday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to 2235 Lamar Ave. near Park Avenue at 1:40 and found a male victim who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspects were possibly in a white, four-door Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.