One shot, killed in southeast Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Shelby County.

Deputies responded to the scene on Old Dominion Court near Peppermill Lane, just off of South Germantown Road.

The sheriff’s office says one person was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, there is no word on what may have led to this shooting.

The sheriff’s office did not provide information on the possible suspect or suspects involved with the shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.