One shot, killed at northeast Memphis shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was shot and killed at a northeast Memphis shopping center Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 5110 Summer Avenue at around 1:08 p.m. Officers found one victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Memphis Police did not say what may have led up to this shooting. Police also did not provide information regarding a potential suspect or suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.