MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was shot and killed at a northeast Memphis shopping center Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at 5110 Summer Avenue at around 1:08 p.m. Officers found one victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time. Memphis Police did not say what may have led up to this shooting. Police also did not provide information regarding a potential suspect or suspects.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- ‘You’re just thrown out there’: Mid-South nurse shares story of surviving COVID-19
- More than 15,000 expected to participate in St. Jude marathon, despite pandemic challenges
- Shelby County health officials speak out on regulating events, vaccine availability
- One shot, killed at northeast Memphis shopping center
- Son shares heartbreaking account of mother’s suffering, last words as she battled COVID-19