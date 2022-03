This story has been updated with new information from MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning.



Greg Tate (WREG)

The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.