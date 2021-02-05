One shot at South Memphis Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting early Friday night at a convenience store in South Memphis.

Memphis police were called to the M&Z Market in the 900 block of Kerr just before 6 p.m.

It appeared the victim was treated in the parking lot of the store before being rushed to the hospital.

M&Z Market

Police could be seen going in and out of the M&Z Market and looking over a vehicle parked in front of the business. Officers were also shining flash lights in the street possibly looking for evidence.

So far, police have not released any details about the shooting or the condition of the victim.

There is no suspect information available, but if you know anything that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.