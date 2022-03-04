MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Friday.

The incident happened on the 3200 block of New Horn Lake just before 3 a.m.

Police at the scene were focusing their attention on a black sedan in the area, but it’s unclear right now how that car is connected.

An ambulance was seen taking off from the area with its sirens on.

The address listed for this incident is the same address connected to a homicide from January where 17-year-old Timya Jackson was shot and killed in her bedroom.

The suspect in the January crime was arrested early yesterday morning.

Police have charged Nickolas Kelley, 17, with reckless homicide.

The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult.

Police say Kelley is the one who fired the shots and fled the scene.

Several people inside the house at the time were able to pick him out of a lineup.

Police are not saying whether or not this latest shooting is connected to the incident from January.

We’re going to continue to follow this story to bring you the latest information.