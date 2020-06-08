One person wounded in Parkway Village motel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting at a local motel.

It happened at the Fairview Inn located in the 3800 block of American Way in Parkway Village around 3 a.m. Monday.

One victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released information on what may have led up to the shooting, but said two people – a male and a female – were detained.

Investigators focused on one of the rooms at the motel and a vehicle parked outside. Our crew spotted at least three evidence markers inside the room and the window to the left of the door was shattered.

Officers were also seen talking to the people in the next room, trying to learn as much as possible about what happened.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.