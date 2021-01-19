One person wounded after neighbors hear up to 100 gunshots on Whitehaven Street

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting on the same Whitehaven street where neighbors say a house was shot up on Monday.

Police say once person was transported to the hospital after being shot in the 900 block of Michael Cove Tuesday night.

Neighbors who live right off Michael Cove said they heard what sounded like an exchange of gunfire and up to one hundred gunshots.

They said it appears the victim was inside one of the homes when he was shot and said police were checking other houses on the cove to make sure that no one else was hurt.

They said a home on Michael Cove was shot up on Monday, but couldn’t tell us if it was the same house where police located the victim.

Melissa Moon reporting

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information that can help police call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.