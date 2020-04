MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in southwest Memphis.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Deerskin Drive.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A WREG team member said officers placed dozens of evidence markers around the scene.

If you know anything that could help officers in their investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.