Woman critically injured after being shot multiple times near University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured after being shot in the back and arm overnight near the University of Memphis.

According to police, first responders located a shooting victim at 3520 Walker Avenue, which is the Highland Oaks Apartments around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The woman had reportedly been shot multiple times in a gated parking lot and was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A WREG crew spotted a second active crime scene about a block away where a car crashed into a pole. It’s unclear if that vehicle belonged to the woman, but authorities said they believe she was in it at one point.

Authorities also said they believe the woman knows the person who attacked her.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.