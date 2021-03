MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to Parkway Village overnight following a shooting.

It happened at the Genesis Place Apartments just off of Getwell Road and authorities have confirmed that someone was shot. Police have not told us anything about the victim, but we do know the ambulance left without taking anyone to the hospital.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

