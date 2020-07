MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot at a gas station in Northaven Friday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at Penny Pantry on Breckenwood Drive just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SCSO did not provide any suspect information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

SCSO is on the scene of a shooting call at Penny Pantry located at 4991 Breckenwood Drive. One person has been transported to ROH in critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/nm6vRFoziS — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 4, 2020