One person shot at North Memphis apartment complex

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after being shot at a North Memphis apartment complex Monday evening.

Memphis police said officers were called to the shooting in the Goodwill Village Apartments at about 6 p.m.

One person was found to have been shot and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There have been no arrests made, and police did not release any suspect information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.