MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after being shot at a North Memphis apartment complex Monday evening.
Memphis police said officers were called to the shooting in the Goodwill Village Apartments at about 6 p.m.
One person was found to have been shot and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
There have been no arrests made, and police did not release any suspect information.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019
- Police say Memphis woman threatened to shoot sister after fireworks incident
- Brawl breaks out in Arkansas restaurant over lack of social distancing
- One person shot at North Memphis apartment complex
- VIDEO: Woman coughs on California bartender after being told to wear mask