One person recovering after shooting in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Mississippi police are searching for the person responsible for a recent shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Lt. Det. Benjamin Swan with the Horn Lake Police Department, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Tulane and Nail late Friday evening.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. As of Monday, they are still recovering.

There have been no arrests at this time.