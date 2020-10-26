One person killed, two others injured in Frayser crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others injured after an overnight crash in Frayser.
It happened just after midnight on James Road.
Memphis police said the other two victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
There was only one car involved in the crash. Investigators are working to piece together what happened.
