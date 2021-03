MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and several others were injured in a car accident in Hickory Hill overnight.

The accident happeend on Riverdale Road, south of Starkenburg Lane early this morning.

Authorities told WREG three vehicles were involved. One person was killed, two were seriously injured and a fourth suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Memphis Police spent hours on the scene trying to determine the cause of the crash.