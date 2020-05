Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another seriously injured following an overnight shooting in North Memphis.

It happened at the intersection of North Manassas Street and Lane Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.

When first responders arrived, they found two people had been shot and both were taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. One person did not survive their injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.