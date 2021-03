MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed after a two-car crash in Whitehaven.

It happened at the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Goodhaven around noon Friday. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are still investigating what happened and urged drivers to take an alternate route.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Airways/Goodhaven. Two cars are involved. One person has been pronounced deceased. This is an active scene and traffic may be delayed. Take an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/dRupeEq1Z8 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 5, 2021