MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in an accident in Southeast Memphis early Tuesday morning.
The vehicle was traveling along Outland Road near East Raines when it left the roadway and hit a pole. It’s unclear what caused the accident.
The medical examiner was called and removed an individual from the scene. They have not been identified at this time.
- One person killed in Southeast Memphis accident
