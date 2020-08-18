One person killed in Southeast Memphis accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in an accident in Southeast Memphis early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was traveling along Outland Road near East Raines when it left the roadway and hit a pole. It’s unclear what caused the accident.

The medical examiner was called and removed an individual from the scene. They have not been identified at this time.

🚨MPD on scene of fatal crash located at Outland & Raines Rd. Vehicle struck a pole. pic.twitter.com/Fl4La65obx — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) August 18, 2020