One person killed in Southeast Memphis accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in an accident in Southeast Memphis early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was traveling along Outland Road near East Raines when it left the roadway and hit a pole. It’s unclear what caused the accident.

The medical examiner was called and removed an individual from the scene. They have not been identified at this time.

