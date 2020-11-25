MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting overnight near the Memphis airport.
It happened on McMurray Street, which is right off American Way.
Officers said they are still searching for the gunman responsible.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- Ex-politician in adoption scheme to be sentenced in Arkansas, two other states
- One person killed in overnight shooting near Memphis airport
- Fire department investigating four arsons in less than 72 hours
- Family members charged in connection to harboring three escapees from Wilder Youth Center
- Mid-South leaders asking residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings