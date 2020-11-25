One person killed in overnight shooting near Memphis airport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McMurray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting overnight near the Memphis airport.

It happened on McMurray Street, which is right off American Way.

Officers said they are still searching for the gunman responsible.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News