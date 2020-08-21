One person killed in northeast Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been killed in a crash in the northeast part of Shelby County.

Deputies responded to the crash at Brunswick Road near Mulberry Road.

SCSO says one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

