MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot and killed in Northaven Friday evening.

The shooting happened at Northaven Drive and Breckenwood Drive.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was transported from the scene by private vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead in the area of Watkins and Corning.

The suspects were reportedly driving a black Nissan Altima.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

SCSO is on the scene of a shooting at Northaven Drive and Breckenwood Drive. One person was transported from the scene by POV and pronounced deceased at Watkins Street and Corning Avenue. pic.twitter.com/tETbA7Tv1W — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 20, 2020