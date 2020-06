MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been killed in a car crash in Millington.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened in the area of Chambers Road and Shakerag Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has blocked off the area near the scene as they investigate the crash.

