MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a deadly shooting in Frayser overnight.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the shooting victim unresponsive and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information was released. If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.