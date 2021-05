MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a fatal car accident overnight.

Authorities responded to the scene at Hacks Cross and East Shelby Drive and found one person inside a wrecked vehicle. That person did not survive, police said.

At this time, this appears to be a single-car accident. The Shelby County forensic team was on the scene working to determine what happened.

The victim has not been identified at this time.