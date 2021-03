MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Orange Mound.

It happened late Wednesday evening at the corner of Carnes and Marianna.

Police said they found a male and female shooting victim on the scene. The female was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.