One person killed after shooting in South Memphis neighborhood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed after a shooting in South Memphis early Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., first responders were called to the 1700 block of Preston and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police were unable to provide any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News