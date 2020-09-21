One person killed after shooting in South Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed after a shooting in South Memphis early Monday morning.
Just after 7 a.m., first responders were called to the 1700 block of Preston and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police were unable to provide any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- Jackson State introduces Deion Sanders as next head football coach
- Indianapolis Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez connects with Hispanic football fans
- Zendaya becomes youngest lead drama actress to win Emmy
- LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall Monday along Texas coast
- Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday