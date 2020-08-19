One person killed after multiple suspects exchange gunfire near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed after multiple suspects opened fire near the airport overnight.

According to police, dispatch received a shots fired call from the 3000 block of Morningview just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The caller said there were multiple individuals firing at each other.

When first responders arrived they found two victims shot. Both were taken to the Regional Medical Center where one of them later died.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspects.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.