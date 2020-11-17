One person killed after exchange of gunfire in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed after an exchange of gunfire in Frayser.

According to police, officers received a call regarding two men firing shots at each other in the 3000 block of Parham around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the men was shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was later pronounced deceased.

A second person has been detained.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.