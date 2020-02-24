Two dead, ‘dangerous’ man wanted after double shooting in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead following a shooting and possible kidnapping in southeast Shelby County, and authorities are looking for a man they say is responsible.

The shooting happened in the 7700 block of Belmont Run Cove around 3 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor said she heard three gunshots and went outside to find a woman at the corner of Bethay and Belmont Run Cove screaming for help. The victim reportedly told that neighbor that she was in a car with a man and her friend when the man shot her, pushed her out of the vehicle and took off with her friend still inside.

Capt. Anthony Buckner with the sheriff’s office said the female victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Authorities began searching for a man driving a black 2008 Chevy Impala with Mississippi tag number DAM-9360. That vehicle was located in the 6900 block of Lake Valley Drive by a person who recognized it after watching the news.

A second female victim was found dead inside that vehicle, Buckner said. Lake Valley Drive is about three miles from the scene of the first shooting.

Authorities did not have a description of the man they believe is responsible, but authorities said he should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

As of Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office did not know the relationship between the man and the two victims and was not identifying the victims.

“We’re going to really, really rely heavily on the public teaming up with us in this investigation,” Buckner said.

Buckner asked anyone with tip to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the sheriff’s office at 901-222-5600, and he asked neighbors to come forward with any surveillance camera footage.

