One person injured in shooting near Lamar, Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following an overnight shooting.
It happened in the area of Winchester and Lamar, Memphis police told WREG.
Memphis fire crews transported one person to the Regional Medical Center. That individual’s condition was not released.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
