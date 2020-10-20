One person injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting in Raleigh.
According to police, a known suspect shot one person in the 2900 block of Beechridge Cove around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to Methodist North Hospital for non-critical injuries.
Authorities said they are still searching for the gunman.
