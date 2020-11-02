One person injured in Parkway Village shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting in Parkway Village.

It happened on Navaho Avenue near South Goodlett Street.

Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital after the incident but they are expected to be okay.

No word yet on who shot them.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News