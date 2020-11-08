One person injured in overnight multi-car crash on I-240

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One person was injured in overnight multi-car crash on I-240, Memphis police say.

The crash reportedly happened on I-240 E and Lamar. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but they did not specify how many.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not given details on what caused this crash.

