One person injured in one-vehicle crash on I-240 near Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 240.

Memphis Police said officers made the scene of the crash on I-240 near Poplar Avenue at about 7:15 p.m.

Police said one vehicle was involved and flipped several times.

One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Two lanes of I-240 eastbound near Poplar were temporarily blocked as police cleared the scene.