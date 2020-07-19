One person injured in one-vehicle crash on I-240 near Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 240.
Memphis Police said officers made the scene of the crash on I-240 near Poplar Avenue at about 7:15 p.m.
Police said one vehicle was involved and flipped several times.
One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Two lanes of I-240 eastbound near Poplar were temporarily blocked as police cleared the scene.
