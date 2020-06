MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in North Memphis.

It happened just around 3 a.m. Friday near the corner of Crockett and Keel. Police said there were multiple people inside the home at the time, but only one man was hurt.

He was transported to the Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspected shooter. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.