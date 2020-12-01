Woman shot in the head, carjacked outside workplace in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head overnight in the Medical District.

It happened at the Serentiy Recovery Centers in the 1000 block of Poplar Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman was arriving for work when a man forced her out of her vehicle, shot her and took her Chevrolet Spark.

The victim somehow made it inside the facility for help. She was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Suspect information has not been released. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.