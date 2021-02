MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting in East Memphis that left one person injured overnight.

The victim was walking home around 3:30 a.m. Friday when he was shot in the 4300 block of Fredericks Avenue just off Cherry Road, authorities said. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information was given. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.