MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Whitehaven early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Graceland Drive.

When police arrived on Graceland Drive they found the injured boy inside a nearby apartment complex and a tractor trailer abandoned on the roadway outside the complex. The door to the cab was open and the driver was nowhere to be seen.

The juvenile is expected to be okay.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.