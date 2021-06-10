One person injured in early morning Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in Raleigh that appears to have sent a minor to the hospital.

According to police, first responders were called to Twin Lakes Drive near Dagmar Street early Thursday morning and found at least one person injured. That individual was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Memphis women get calls claiming family kidnapped, demanding ransom

Authorities have not released any additional information except to say one person has been detained.