MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one person was shot overnight at a business in Frayser.

According to officials, first responders were called to the Infiniti Sports Bar on North Watkins early Wednesday morning following a shooting.

One person was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, WREG was told. The person’s condition was not released.

There’s no word yet on what led to the shooting or if the business was in compliance with social distancing guidelines.