One person injured after shooting near Beale Street in violent holiday weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting overnight just one block from Beale Street.

It happened in front of the Service Master building at B.B. King and Peabody Place around 1 a.m. Monday. Police have not provided any information, but the fire department said one person was transported to the Regional Medical Center.

Making Money Moves: Memphis city leaders promote financial program

The area where the shooting happened has been packed all weekend with big crowds the Bluff City hasn’t seen since before the pandemic. The city tried to limit the crowds by charging a $5 cover, but that did not apply to the areas around Beale, like where the shooting happened.

This is the latest incident in what is turning out to be a violent weekend in Memphis. As of Friday, 11 people have been hurt in shootings so far. Three of those hurt are teens. Another two people, including a mother of three, were killed.

If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.